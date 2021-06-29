President Joe Biden said Tuesday he would travel to Florida perhaps as early as Thursday after a residential building partially collapsed in the coastal city of Surfside last week.
At least 11 people are dead and 150 people are unaccounted for, while search and rescue teams continue to race to find the missing. No survivors have been found since last week.
Biden told reporters at the White House he would travel to Florida, "as soon as we can, maybe as early as Thursday."
Biden issued an emergency declaration to authorize federal assistance and on Friday said his administration was doing everything in its power to be of assistance to those affected. He spoke to the state's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, over the phone on Friday.
The cause of the collapse is still unknown, but a letter sent months before the deadly collapse warned damage to the building was accelerating after a 2018 report raised concerns about structural damage.
Biden spent the weekend with family at Camp David but officials said the President would receive briefings each day over the phone and from a traveling national security adviser, Yohannes Abraham.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.