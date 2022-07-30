wire President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again By Kevin Liptak, CNN Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save President Joe Biden has tested positive again for Covid-19, the White House said Saturday.His physician said he's not experiencing any symptoms, but that he will isolate at the White House.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +3 Local News Annual square-dancing festival returns to St. Joseph Government Two in running for Republican nod in presiding commissioner race Public Safety Two St. Joseph residents killed in Friday accident Business Evolve Yoga Studio hopes to spread love More Local News → Local Forecast Jul 29, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 1:22 National Video Shreveport resident challenges Mayor Perkins' candidacy 0:22 National Video Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown files for second term on Friday 0:33 National Video Louisiana's abortion ban ordered to be reinstated amid back-and-forth legal battle
