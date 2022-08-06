wire President Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19 following rebound case By Donald Judd, CNN Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 but will remain in isolation pending a second test, his physician announced in a letter Saturday.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Health department provides vaccines for immunization day Local News Thirteen monkeypox cases confirmed in Missouri Business Mercury Broadband opens new service center in St. Joseph Local News MWSU student-athletes help their programs by working Chiefs camp More Local News → Local Forecast Aug 5, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos Tn Exchange Woman Tapes Little Turtle’s Broken Shell Back Together | The Dodo National Video The Temptations "I Can't Get Next To You" on The Ed Sullivan Show Tn Exchange Matt Staff Fire smoke begins to clear as containment efforts continue
