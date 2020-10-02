President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and remain there for several days, according to the White House.

In a statement, the White House said Trump "remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day."

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," the White House said. "President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady."

Trump has had a fever since Friday morning, a person familiar with the matter said, though the fever remains consistent with the White House's description of "mild symptoms."

Earlier in the afternoon, Trump's physician wrote in a memo he "remains fatigued but in good spirits."

"He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps," Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley wrote.

He said Trump had been administered a Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail and has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

The memo also said first lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the first family is well and have tested negative.

The President disclosed in the early morning hours on Friday that he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus.

People who spoke to him on Friday morning described him in high spirits, and said he was inquiring about business of the day.

This story is breaking and will be updated.