Former President Bill Clinton will remain at University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, for at least one more night, and is expected to be discharged Sunday, his spokesperson Angel Ureña said in a statement Saturday on Twitter.
Clinton "continued to make excellent progress," Ureña added. "He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow."
Clinton has spent several days in the intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection, which spread to his bloodstream, CNN previously reported.
"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," Ureña noted.
CNN cameras filmed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton arriving at the facility Saturday morning for a visit.
