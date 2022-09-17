President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden honored the US Air Force with their choice of attire Saturday as they departed the US to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

As they arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the Bidens wore Air Force One jackets in tribute to the military branch, which on Sunday marks the 75th anniversary of its establishment. In 1947, President Harry Truman signed legislation aboard the first dedicated presidential aircraft, officially establishing the US Air Force as a branch of the military.

