Most American adults younger than 30 are concerned about the US and its democracy, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School. The poll was conducted in late October and early November.
Young adults say, 55% to 44%, that they're more fearful than hopeful about the future of America -- a shift from earlier this year, when most said they were hopeful. Only about one-third now describe the US as a healthy or even "somewhat functioning" democracy, with 52% saying it's a "democracy in trouble" or that it's failed altogether.
Young Republicans are especially pessimistic: 70% say American democracy is in trouble or failed, compared with 45% of young Democrats who say the same.
"After turning out in record numbers in 2020, young Americans are sounding the alarm," IOP Polling Director John Della Volpe said in a statement. "When they look at the America they will soon inherit, they see a democracy and climate in peril -- and Washington as more interested in confrontation than compromise."
Neither the worries about democracy nor the partisan contours they take are unique to the youngest generations. In a September CNN poll, 56% of American adults of all ages said that the nation's democracy was under attack, with that number rising to 75% among Republicans.
Young Americans give President Joe Biden a modestly negative job approval rating, the Harvard IOP poll finds, with 46% approving and 51% disapproving. That's down since March of this year, when an earlier survey found that 59% approved and 38% disapproved. Currently, they give Biden better ratings for his handling of coronavirus (51% approve) and education (48%) than for his efforts addressing the economy (38%), crime (37%) or gun violence (34%).
A third of young adults say that they think the Biden administration is generally headed in the right direction to have a successful presidency, with 38% saying it's off on the wrong track, and 28% that they're not sure.
Asked to choose three of the top accomplishments that would define a successful presidency to them, 58% of young Americans say strengthening the economy ranks among their top issues, with 45% saying that a successful presidency would entail bringing the country together, and 42% that it would involve improving health care. Fewer picked addressing climate change (33%), reducing economic inequality (32%), improving public education (28%), ensuring social justice (25%) or improving America's international standing (20%) as one of their top priorities.
One-third of young adults describe themselves as being "politically engaged or politically active" -- a finding that marks an increase from 2009, when only 24% of adults under 30 described themselves that way. Fewer than four-in-10 in the latest poll say they will definitely vote in next year's midterm elections.
The Harvard IOP poll surveyed 2,109 adults aged 18-29 on Oct. 26 through Nov. 8. Data was collected by Ipsos Public Affairs using KnowledgePanel, a nationally representative online panel. The margin of sampling error for the total sample is +/- 3.08%.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.