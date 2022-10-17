Political mood tilts in Republicans' favor with economy and inflation top of mind three weeks from midterms

The political mood has tilted in favor of Republicans three weeks from the midterm elections with economy and inflation topping the voters' minds. Voters here fill out their ballots in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 11.

 Morgan Lee/AP

The economy and inflation are the dominant issues three weeks out from the midterm congressional elections, challenging Democrats' chances of maintaining control of Congress, according to a string of new polls released in the last few days.

Widespread impressions of the economy as bad and worsening, combined with dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and the way things are going in the country, suggest that the nation's overall political mood -- which had been somewhat more favorable for Democrats following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade -- may be tilting more in Republicans' favor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.