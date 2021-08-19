Police are responding to a claim of an explosive device in a truck near the Library of Congress, according to law enforcement sources.
Police are sending negotiators to engage with a man in the truck making the threat, one of the sources said.
US Capitol Police warned on Twitter they are responding to the incident of a "suspicious vehicle" near the Library of Congress.
Congressional staffers have been alerted to shelter in their offices, according to messages seen by CNN.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
