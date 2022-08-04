The attorney representing two Sandy Hook parents in the Alex Jones defamation case said Thursday that numerous federal and state investigators, including the House panel investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, have asked him to hand over text records mistakenly sent to him by the right-wing conspiracy theorist's law firm.

"I am under request from various federal agencies and law enforcement to provide (the records)," Mark Bankston, the plaintiffs' attorney, told Judge Maya Guerra Gamble. "Absent a ruling from you saying you cannot do that ... I intend to do so immediately following this hearing."

