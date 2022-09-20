Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, is challenging in federal court the FBI's recent seizure of his phone at a Hardee's restaurant drive-thru in Minnesota as he returned from a duck hunting trip.

He alleges it may have been an illegal search -- where he was questioned about what he knew around the 2020 election and election machines in Colorado -- without properly being explained his rights or being allowed to leave the drive-thru without handing over his phone.

