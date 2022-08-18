Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal contempt of Congress case that was brought against him after he did not comply with a House January 6 Committee subpoena.

In the motion filed late Wednesday evening, Navarro argued that the Justice Department's move to bring the charges against him was "in direct contradiction of decades of Department of Justice policy and precedent." He pointed to the Justice Department policy that said that advisers to the President were shielded from congressional demands for testimony and claimed that that "immunity continues even after the tenure of a particular advisor to the President."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.