House Democrats are angry at Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state for sending out a letter calling for the Biden administration to pursue diplomacy in Ukraine, with many publicly and privately fuming that the progressive leader blindsided them and revealed new divisions within their party over the war and with just days to go before the November midterms.

"People are furious -- especially front-liners," said one senior House Democrat, referring to the most vulnerable members at risk of losing their seats in the November 8 midterms.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.