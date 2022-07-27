The Pentagon is developing a security plan to use ships and aircraft to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi safe should she decide to lead a congressional delegation to Taiwan, according to several Defense officials.

The plan, which is being developed by John Aquilino, the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, which oversees US military operations across the region, would likely require approval by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. It would also likely be briefed, at least in broad strokes, to President Joe Biden, several US officials say.

CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.