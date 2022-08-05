The Pentagon has declined Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser's request for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants entering the city by bus, according to a US defense official.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rejected the request because the Department of Defense has "determined providing this support would negatively impact the readiness of the DCNG and have negative effects on the organization and members," the official said.

