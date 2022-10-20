The Pentagon is introducing measures to protect military service members' rights and access to abortions no matter what state they are stationed in, according to a memo from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The measures aim to secure the privacy of military service members' medical information, provide travel and transportation allowances to service members or their family members if they have to travel to another state to receive care and protect military medical providers who perform covered abortions if they are charged with civil or criminal complaints, the memo said.

