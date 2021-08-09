Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected seek President Joe Biden's approval to make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for all for all active duty military members by mid-September or sooner if fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, a US defense official said.
The news is expected to be released in a memo Monday and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley will communicate a related message to the troops after the announcement.
The Associated Press first reported the move.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.