The Pentagon announced Monday that the US has sent anti-radar missiles for Ukrainian aircraft to target Russian radar systems, marking the first time the Defense Department has acknowledged sending the previously undisclosed missile to Ukraine.

Colin Kahl, the under secretary of defense for policy, said at a press briefing that the US had sent "a number" of the missiles without specifying how many the US has provided or when they were sent. Kahl did not explicitly say what type of anti-radiation missile was sent.

CNN's Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

