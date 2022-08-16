Pennsylvania's Democratic governor on Tuesday moved to protect LGBTQ residents from conversion therapy, issuing an executive order that compels state agencies to discourage the practice and bans taxpayer funds from being used to support it.

"Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement.

CNN's Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

