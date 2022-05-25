wire Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary between Oz and McCormick is heading to a recount By Eric Bradner, CNN May 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary is headed for a recount after celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund director Dave McCormick finished in a near tie in the May 17 contest.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education SJSD board cheers new ideas on special education Local News Conservation department teaches fishing basics +2 Business Hillyard breaks ground on new Downtown location Local News Conservation department boosting outdoor activities with clinics More Local News → 1:12 Wet Wednesday Forecast 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video The Sitdown: Ewan McGregor of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' on Disney+ National Video TX: NEARLY TWO DOZEN DEAD IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING (3:30pET) National Video RAW: SCHOOL SHTG-GOV-NO MENTAL ISSUES, MENTAL HEALTH A PROB
