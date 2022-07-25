wire Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short appears before January 6 grand jury By Gloria Borger, CNN Chief Political Analyst Jul 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, testified last week in front of a grand jury investigating January 6 in Washington, DC, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.Short appeared under subpoena, according to the source.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News News 18-year-old pronounced dead after drowning +3 Local News Despite setbacks, ice creams trucks still rolling locally Government Democratic front-runners prepare for Senate primary in Missouri Local News Volunteer group collaborate with Mahomes' foundation to help kids More Local News → 0:48 Monday Weather 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 1:04 National Video Royal Purple® debuts "No Matter What Drives You" campaign. Tn Exchange Power outages and downed trees reported in Billings after Sunday evening storm 0:37 National Video
