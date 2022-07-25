Former Vice President Mike Pence will sound very much like a White House hopeful looking to lead his party beyond former President Donald Trump when he touts his "freedom agenda" for the Republican Party in a speech in Washington on Monday evening.

Pence will deliver remarks about a proposed conservative agenda at the Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank, just one day before Trump makes his first visit to the nation's capital since leaving office in January 2021.

