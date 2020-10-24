Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the Vice President's office announced in a statement, marking the second top Pence aide to test positive this week.

"Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process," Pence's press secretary Devin O'Malley said in a statement. "Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health."

The statement continued, "While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel."

Earlier Saturday, a source familiar with the matter told CNN that Marty Obst, a senior adviser to Pence who is not a government employee, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

