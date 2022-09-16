Nancy Pelosi sidestepped a question this week about whether she wants to continue leading House Democrats after November -- but her own members are divided about whether they'd let that happen.

In interviews with more than two dozen House Democrats, a consensus is emerging: If they lose the majority, there would be overwhelming pressure for Pelosi to go, a prospect that Democratic sources say the powerful House speaker is keenly aware of.

