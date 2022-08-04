Pelosi visited Korean Demilitarized Zone with congressional delegation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on August 4 that a congressional delegation traveled to South Korea and visited the Demilitarized Zone. Pelosi is pictured here at the Capitol in 2021.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that a congressional delegation traveled to South Korea and visited the Demilitarized Zone.

"It was a privilege to engage with American heroes in uniform on the ground in Korea, led by General Paul LaCamera, Commander, U.S. Forces Korea. During visits to the Demilitarized Zone/Joint Security Area (DMZ/JSA) and Osan Air Base, we conveyed the gratitude of the Congress and the Country for the patriotic service of our Servicemembers, who stand as sentinels of Democracy on the Korean peninsula," Pelosi said in the statement.

CNN's Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.