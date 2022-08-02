US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan's Parliament on Wednesday morning (local time) after she became the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in 25 years.

Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in the face of warnings from both the Biden administration and China, which reacted strongly after the House speaker's congressional delegation touched down in Taipei on Tuesday.

