House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that President Donald Trump is in a "hurry" to confirm his Supreme Court nominee so that the conservative jurist can participate in a highly consequential Obamacare case the court is set to hear days after the election.

"What I am concerned about is anyone that President Trump would have appointed was there to undo the Affordable Care Act. That is why he was in such a hurry, so he could have someone in place for the oral arguments, which begin November 10," Pelosi told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"And it doesn't matter what the process is here -- what matters is what it means personally to the American people," Pelosi said, before listing a number of things she said were at stake if Obamacare was struck down by the high court.

"If you have a preexisting medical condition, that benefit will be gone. If you are a woman, we'll be back to a time where being a woman is a preexisting medical condition. If your children are on your policy -- say your adult children are on your policy -- no longer will they be, and that in the time of a pandemic," she said.

On Saturday, Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to become the next Supreme Court justice, angering top Democrats including Pelosi and Senate Minority Speaker Chuck Schumer, who warned that the nomination could jeopardize access to health care and threaten other consequential policy issues that could come before the high court. If confirmed, Barrett would help solidify a 6-3 conservative majority at the court.

The push to confirm a Supreme Court justice ahead of the November 3 election would put the Senate on track for one of the quickest confirmations in modern history.

