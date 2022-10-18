House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that she does not regret threatening to punch then-President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, if he came to the Capitol, but "he wouldn't have had the courage to come to the Hill. He is all talk."

"That's right," Pelosi told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell when asked to address her comments about Trump on January 6. "I would have punched him out. I said I would have punched him out. I would have gone to jail. And I would have been happy to do so."

