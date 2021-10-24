House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that the "plan" is for there to be an "agreement" on a framework for the Democrats' budget reconciliation package and a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill next week.
"That's the plan," she told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday on "State of the Union."
Asked if they have a deal on the Democrats' spending bill, Pelosi said, "I think we're pretty much there now."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
