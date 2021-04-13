Pelosi invites Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday formally invited President Joe Biden to address lawmakers in a joint session of Congress later this month.
Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden that she was inviting him to speak to Congress on April 28 "to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."
CNN has reached out to the White House for comment on the invitation.
The address would mark Biden's first remarks to both chambers as President, and would come as his administration continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and to pitch lawmakers on his massive infrastructure proposal.
This story is breaking will be updated.
CNN's Jason Hoffman contributed to this report.
