wire Pelosi departing for Asia on Friday, but Taiwan stop still uncertain By Kevin Liptak, CNN Jul 29, 2022 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to depart Friday for a tour of Asia, though whether she stops in Taiwan remains uncertain, a person familiar with the plans said.Pelosi's trip includes stops in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore -- all US allies in the region.But a drop-in to self-governing Taiwan was still only tentative as China issues warnings about the House speaker making a possible visit.Pelosi is bringing a delegation of fellow lawmakers on the visit.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
