House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to depart Friday for a tour of Asia, though whether she stops in Taiwan remains uncertain, a person familiar with the plans said.

Pelosi's trip includes stops in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore -- all US allies in the region.

