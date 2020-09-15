Pelosi commits to keeping House in session until a Covid-19 stimulus deal is reached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that she wants the House to remain in session until congressional leaders can reach a coronavirus stimulus deal.

"We are committed to staying here until we have an agreement — an agreement that meets the needs of the American people," Pelosi said during an interview with CNBC. Her comments came after she had a phone call about the situation with House Democrats on Tuesday morning.

"We're optimistic that the White House at least will understand that we have to do some things," Pelosi added.

The US House of Representatives is scheduled to be out of session starting early next month while its members run for reelection.

A coronavirus stimulus deal has eluded congressional leaders and negotiators for the Trump administration as talks on another package broke down last month over the price tag of the deal.

This story is breaking and will be updated.