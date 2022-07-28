The brother of Paul Whelan, an American who has been held by Russia for alleged espionage since 2018, on Thursday applauded a proposed prisoner swap made by the Biden administration, saying it's a "very positive" step toward securing his sibling's release.

"It's very positive. This is an obvious attempt by the American government to find a concession that the Russian government might want in order to allow Paul and also Ms. Griner to be released," David Whelan told CNN's Victor Blackwell on "Newsroom," referring to WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been jailed in Moscow for drug possession since February.

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Evan Perez, Jennifer Hansler and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.