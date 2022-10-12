Paul Whelan, an American wrongfully detained in Russia for nearly four years, was able to call his parents Wednesday for only the second time in nearly a month, his brother David Whelan said in a note to the media.

David Whelan said Paul was moved to a prison hospital on September 15 for an unknown reason -- "he is still not sure why he is at the prison hospital and not at IK-17," David Whelan wrote.

