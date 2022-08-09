Americans' level of partisan hostility is rising, according to a Pew Research survey released Tuesday that highlights Americans' complicated relationship with the political parties.

Over the past six years, the poll finds, Democrats and Republicans have both grown increasingly likely to view members of the opposing party through a negative lens. In the latest poll, majorities of Democrats describe Republicans as being more closed-minded, dishonest, immoral and unintelligent than other Americans; majorities of Republicans describe Democrats as each of the above, with the further addition of "lazy."

