Pakistani officials said Saturday they had summoned the US ambassador to the country following recent comments made by President Joe Biden that doubted the safety of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.

Speaking at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Los Angeles on Thursday, Biden said Pakistan was "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" because it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion," according to a transcript of the speech released by the White House.

CNN'S Kylie Atwood and Aliza Kassim Khalidi contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.