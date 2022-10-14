Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz again tried to distance himself from the mocking tone his campaign has taken with his Democratic opponent John Fetterman's recovery from a near fatal stroke, telling NBC in an interview Friday that he would not talk to his own patients the way his campaign talked about the Democratic Senate nominee.

Oz has tried to walk a fine line between being the television doctor that is meant to have compassion for people dealing with health issues and the Republican candidate at a time when campaigns are mimicking former President Donald Trump's no-holds-barred approach to politics.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.