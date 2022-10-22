Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Pennsylvania, loaned his campaign an additional $1 million on October 20, according to a filing with the FEC.

Oz has loaned his campaign money from his personal fortune throughout his bid -- including $7 million in the most recent third quarter -- and his latest $1 million loan brings his cycle total to more than $22 million. Earlier this month, his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, touted that none of his haul came from his personal bank account.

CNN's Dan Merica contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.