Oz campaign goes after Fetterman's health as it struggles to catch up in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican Mehmet Oz (right), is attempting to shift the focus of the state's US Senate contest with a series of attacks from his campaign questioning Democrat John Fetterman's health following his near-fatal stroke in May.

 Getty Images/AP

Pennsylvania Republican Mehmet Oz, after squandering much of the summer, is attempting to shift the focus of the state's US Senate contest with a series of attacks from his campaign questioning Democrat John Fetterman's health following his near fatal stroke in May.

Top Oz aides have mocked Fetterman's health, diet, and recovery in statements and social media posts, seemingly trying to taunt the lieutenant governor into agreeing to a debate. The mockery, which has been derided by Fetterman and scores of Democrats, has seemingly cleaved Oz's Senate campaign, with the GOP candidate at one point bizarrely suggesting that his own spokespeople -- whom he pays to communicate his message to the public -- do not necessarily speak for him.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.