Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are political opposites.

But as the two prepare for what could become one of the most closely watched Senate races of the 2022 cycle, they are leveling similar attacks to define each other: Casting their opponent as too extreme and out of touch with Wisconsin voters, while arguing the other is not a true representative of the state's working class.

