Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Monday launched his campaign to unseat Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022.
"I'm running for governor," he tweeted alongside a video announcement. "Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today -- and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas. A Texas big enough for all of us."
In launching a campaign that many Democrats in Texas had identified as the party's only chance of denying Abbott a third term, O'Rourke -- an El Paso native and former punk rocker who launched an internet services company and served on the city council before being elected to Congress in 2011 -- is making his third run for office in four years.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
