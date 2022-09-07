Three transgender students in Oklahoma sued the state on Tuesday over a new law requiring students at some schools to use restrooms and locker rooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificates, arguing that the measure is discriminatory and should be struck down.

The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Oklahoma and the LGBTQ legal advocacy group, Lambda Legal, on behalf of the three students. They argue that the law, which went into effect earlier this year, violates the students' constitutional rights and Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination at federally funded schools.

