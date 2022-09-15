Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday condemned Republican Rep. Clay Higgins' treatment of an environmental lawyer during a congressional hearing on the climate crisis.

"In the four years that I've sat on this committee, I have never seen members of Congress, Republican or Democrat, disrespect a witness in the way that I have seen them disrespect you today," Ocasio-Cortez told Raya Salter, the executive director and founder of the Energy Justice Law and Policy Center and a member of the New York State Climate Action Council.

