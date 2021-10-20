Former President Barack Obama speaks direct to camera in a new ad for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, warning voters that their decision will make "a statement about what direction we're headed in as a country."
"I know Terry McAuliffe and I can tell you as governor no one worked harder for their state," Obama says. "And I also watched Terry stand strong on the values we all care about: protecting every citizen's right to vote, fighting climate change, and defending a woman's right to choose."
A McAuliffe aide said says the buy behind the ad is "seven figures" and it will run statewide.
Obama will also campaign with McAuliffe on Saturday.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
