Obama warns of 'malevolence' aimed at democracy in Democratic fundraiser speech

Former President Barack Obama, seen here in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021, is ramping up his engagement with the 2022 midterms.

 Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama used his remarks at a fundraiser Thursday night for Senate Democrats' campaign arm to warn that "a little bit of malevolence" aimed at attacking democracy "can go a long way."

The comments -- made at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in New York City where the top ticket cost $50,000 -- come as the former President ramps up his engagement with the 2022 midterms, which will determine control of Congress and key election posts ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.

