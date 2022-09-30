Obama warns 'a lot of mischief' is possible if Republicans win back House

Former President Barack Obama, here at a democracy summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 10, is getting more engaged with this year's midterm elections.

 Ole Jensen/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama painted a grim picture of the GOP at two California fundraisers this week, according to excerpts provided to CNN, warning Democrats that Republicans could oversee "a lot of mischief" if they win the House in the November midterm elections.

The speeches, one at a fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Wednesday in San Diego and another for the Democratic National Committee on Thursday in San Francisco, are the latest in a string of fundraisers Obama has headlined for top Democratic groups as the former President gets more engaged with the midterms.

