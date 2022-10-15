Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections, an Obama spokesperson told CNN. The Wisconsin Democratic Party announced on Friday that Obama would campaign with Democratic nominees in Milwaukee on October 29.

The Obama spokesperson did not detail which Democrats in Georgia and Michigan the former President would stump with, but both states are home to high-profile races, including governor and senator in Georgia and governor in Michigan. Both states also have competitive US House races and critical down-ballot contests, some of which feature GOP nominees who have spread false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

CNN's David Wright contributed to this report.

