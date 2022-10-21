A series of top Democratic campaigns across the country have released ads with the same surrogate this week: Former President Barack Obama.

Ahead of a more forceful return to the campaign trail next week, with trips to four battleground states, the former President has appeared in a range of television, radio and digital ads for gubernatorial and senatorial candidates in Nevada, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Florida.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.