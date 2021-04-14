Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday praised President Joe Biden's "bold leadership" for his decision to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, saying that "it is time to recognize that we have accomplished all that we can militarily" in America's longest war.

"President Biden has made the right decision in completing the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan," Obama said in a statement moments after Biden made his first public remarks on the decision.

"After nearly two decades of putting our troops in harm's way, it is time to recognize that we have accomplished all that we can militarily, and that it's time to bring our remaining troops home," Obama said. "I support President Biden's bold leadership in building our nation at home and restoring our standing around the world."

Biden spoke with two of his predecessors, Obama and former President George W. Bush, separately on Tuesday as he prepared to make the announcement.

"He values their opinions and wanted them both to hear directly from him about his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.