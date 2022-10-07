The first week of the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers concluded Friday, with prosecutors and defense attorneys working to shape the narrative around what the extremist far-right group was planning in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack.

As they began their case, prosecutors have called six witnesses, including law enforcement as well as current and former members of the Oath Keepers.

